2,218 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

40 percent of Raqqa is now occupied by US backed forces, according to the Daily Caller. The battle for the territory has raged for 50 days.

18 ISIS extremists were executed by Libyan forces on July 17. According to Fox News, the men were shot at point blank range in the back of the head.

1 booby trapped car failed to detonate in Baghdad. Quick-thinking officials arrested the driver and seized the car and blew it up a safe location.