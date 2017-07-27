Last week, construction workers installed fencing in front of alcoves on the Colorado Street Bridge to prevent people from jumping.

As of Monday, the trail leading to the ledge from Defenders’ Park was the last area left to cover.

But when workers arrived early Monday morning to put up fencing in front of that trail, they learned they were too late.

Another person had leapt to their death from the bridge.

Officials with the Police and Fire departments described the jumper as a white male in his 20s or 30s. His identity was unknown on Monday morning. Police had no chance to talk him down.

“Sadly, it appears an individual has circumvented the temporary efforts to prevent people from harming themselves on the bridge and another person has jumped to his death,” said Pasadena Lt. Tracey Ibarra.

Pasadena Fire Department Public Information Officer Lisa Derderian said the body was in the parking area of the Habitat for Humanity housing project just below the bridge.

Solutions to prevent distraught people from accessing the ledge of the iconic bridge dominated discussions among local officials and preservationists over the past week after city officials announced plans to erect 10-feet tall, one-inch thick mesh fencing blocking access to 20 alcoves on the bridge. People were using the benches on the alcoves to climb over the bridge onto the ledge.

So far this year seven people have leapt to their death from the bridge, an average of one person every month. Police have talked several other people out of jumping.

Concerns over jumpers have increased over the past several years, since the city approved the Habitat for Humanity project beneath the bridge.

In 1921, the bridge was featured in the1921 Charlie Chaplin film “The Kid.” In that movie, Chaplin’s famous character, the tramp, successfully saves a young woman before she could jump to her death from the bridge.

Soon after the film, people began jumping off the bridge in droves. During the Great Depression, which began in 1929 after the stock market crash devastated the nation’s economy leaving millions out of work, 79 people jumped off the bridge.

During that time, people began calling it “Suicide Bridge,” according to a staff report.

Despite opposition by city officials, the nickname has endured.