Grammy-nominated Latin music singer and songwriter Perla Batalla, known for her unique voice and culture-blending compositions, will be performing Saturday night at Levitt Pavilion in Pasadena.

The Los Angeles native first gained fame as a backup singer for Leonard Cohen, who encouraged her to launch a solo career. That career also includes work with stars including k.d. lang, Nick Cave and Laurie Anderson. Since those days, she’s recorded seven albums and has been featured in films and on television. Her acclaimed style has propelled her to performances at prestigious venues worldwide. The singer is equally comfortable performing in English and Spanish, and is a born storyteller. Her rambunctious sense of humor punctuates her musically adventurous performances.

Batalla’s mission of honoring her roots comes through as she exposes young audiences to the beauty of Spanish language music. Her work has gained her the United Nations Earth Charter Award for her devotion to social and economic justice. It has also earned her the Premio Fronterizo Award for her healing work.

Visit Batalla at perlabatalla.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Levitt Pavilion Pasadena, in Memorial Park, corner of Raymond Avenue and Walnut Street, Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 683-3230 or visit levittpavilionpasadena.org.