President Donald Trump, on Monday attacked Congressman Adam Schiff’s (D-Burbank) over the amount of time Schiff has been on television since the inauguration.

Schiff has been interviewed 123 times on national television since Trump’s inauguration in January. All told, the appearances amounted to 14 hours, 8 minutes and 55 seconds.

White House officials did not provide details on why they are keeping track of Schiff’s television appearances or who ordered the study.

Schiff is the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible collusion between officials in the Russian government and the Trump presidential campaign.

Because of his status on the committee, Schiff has been in high demand on Sunday morning talk shows.

On Monday, Trump attacked Schiff via Twitter.

“Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into ‘Russia,’ spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!” Trump tweeted early that morning.

Not to be outdone, Schiff shot back at the Commander in Chief.

“With respect, Mr. President, the problem is how often you watch TV, and that your comments and actions are beneath the dignity of the office.”

Since the election, Schiff has become one of the president’s most strident critics.

In February, Schiff called on an apparently disinterested Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan to “move aside” and allow Democrats to investigate possible connections between the Russian government and the Trump administration.

Since then, Schiff has led calls for an independent probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. And today both House and Senate Select Intelligence Committees are conducting separate investigations into Russia’s reported attempts to influence voters in favor of Trump by releasing hacked information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee.

Despite the seriousness of those accusations, which, if true, GOP US Sen. John McCain said could be considered an act of war, Ryan has rebuffed calls for an investigation of what has become a growing scandal.