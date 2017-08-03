A local attorney is taking the police to task for not acting on complaints filed against a retiring Pasadena police officer.

In May, the city struck a settlement agreement with Michelle Rodgers and Selah Chavet worth $300,000. In a federal lawsuit filed by the pair, the women claimed that Rodgers’ brother Sgt. Michael Bugh misused his position and arrested them over what amounted to a family dispute.

Shortly after the settlement was reached, Bugh retired from the department, leaving in his wake three complaints filed against him a year and a half earlier by Rodgers and Chavet.

“These women are innocent victims of a department that has continually rewarded problem police officers instead of disciplining them,” said local attorney and former Mayor William Paparian.

In March 2015 police officers handcuffed and jailed Rodgers and Chavet after Bugh made a report about a disturbance at the home of Rodgers’ and Bugh’s mother.

Shortly before the arrest, Rodgers complained to her brother about a lack of money in their mother’s checking account, which she and her mom lived on and her brother controlled.

Receiving no funds, the next afternoon the 53-year-old Rodgers had her mother, a former Pasadena kindergarten teacher who now suffers with dementia, write a check for $1,000 on a credit card account, which Rodgers later cashed at the local Wells Fargo Bank.

Rodgers planned to use the money for groceries and other household supplies. But she never got to the store. Instead, she was arrested at her mother’s home later that afternoon on felony elder abuse charges and ultimately jailed on $50,000 bail.

Two weeks after being arrested, Rodgers and Chavet, a longtime friend who accompanied her on a visit to her mother’s home, were arrested for trespassing in the Monte Vista Street house where Rodgers grew up and has lived for the past two years.

The charges against Rodgers and Chavet were rejected.

That arrest came just 10 days after Rodgers filed a personnel claim with the Pasadena Police Department against Bugh.

In the claim, Rodgers said Bugh abused his position as a police officer to gain control of their family trust. In a personnel claim filed with Pasadena PD against Bugh, Rodgers called the arrest a “preemptive strike by my brother Sgt. Michael Bugh to attempt to silence me,” She noted that Bugh hoped to prevent Rodgers from protecting the assets of the family trust.

The arrests led to a lawsuit by Rodgers and Chavét, Ironically, Bugh also filed a claim against the city after the City Attorney’s office refused to defend him.

In their lawsuit filed in June, Rodgers and Chavét accuse the police of violating their Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights by taking action against Rodgers and Chavét without reasonable suspicion or probable cause.

Soon after the filing of the lawsuit, which also names the Police Department, Chief Phillip Sanchez and officers involved in both incidents, the city sought to reach a resolution by mediation. But after those meetings, the City Attorney’s Office distanced itself from Bugh and refused to represent him, the claim states.