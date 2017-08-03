Tom MacLear will perform latest works from a new CD, “Gods & Ghosts,” and read from his latest book of poetry, “Inside a String,” Friday night at Coffee Gallery Backstage.

MacLear will be joined by a roster of special guest musicians, all of whom have impressive credentials.

MacLear came into the spotlight in 2010 after spending some 25 years as a ghostwriter for top names in the Nashville music community. The multi-instrumentalist also served as a touring musician with artists, including Emmylou Harris, The Flying Burrito Brothers and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Since then, he has released a steady stream of songs, and is a hit on the country radio charts.

Friday evening features works from his country-rock years in Topanga Canyon from 1973 to 1980, when the Southern California Americana boom was in full swing, and will showcase some of the tunes he wrote for non-country stars such as Rod Stewart, Annie Lennox and Concrete Blonde.

Music starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $15. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.