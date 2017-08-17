Thousands prayed and marched in cities across the nation, including Pasadena, over the weekend after members of white supremacist groups clashed with counterprotesters on the cramped streets of a small Virginia college town Saturday, leaving one woman dead and 34 others injured.

Also killed that day were two Virginia state police officers, who died after the helicopter they were in to keep track of the protest crashed and burned.

Driving public anxiety even higher that day, President Donald Trump on Saturday refused to call out the white hate groups that dominated the rally — namely the Ku Klux Klan and the Nazi Party, two organizations with long histories of racial violence which have openly backed the president and are considered part of his “base” of supporters.

Although he finally denounced both groups on Monday, on Saturday, “Donald Trump issued the obligatory condemnation of the violence, but it was not the white supremacists he denounced; it was the violence ‘on many sides, on many sides,’” the Rev. Maggie Cunningham said in a sermon given Sunday at All Saints Church in Pasadena. “We should have seen this coming. Everything that he has said and done since the campaign and before has tacitly or overtly encouraged the so-called ‘alt-right.’”

Organizers with All Saints held a prayer vigil Saturday that attracted an estimated 100 people. On Sunday, hundreds of people marched in downtown Los Angeles and Long Beach to denounce the hate and call for an end to white terrorism.

Violence erupted late Saturday morning after members of the group Unite the Right gathered for a march in Charlottesville, home to the University of Virginia, to protest the removal of a statue honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

White supremacists, who on Friday night marched near Lee’s statue with tiki torches while chanting anti-Semitic slogans, were heard chanting “Heil Trump” at Saturday’s rally.

After counterprotesters arrived on the scene, mutual taunting led to shoving, which escalated into brawling. Shortly after the situation escalated, 20-year-old alt-right supporter James Alex Fields allegedly plowed his car into a group of counterprotesters, killing Heather Heyer, 33.

Two state police officers also died that day when their helicopter went down on the outskirts of town. Pilot Berke Bates, 40, and Officer H. Jay Cullen, 48, died in the crash. State police officials said their Bell 407 helicopter was assisting with monitoring unrest in Charlottesville.

Hate speech seemed to become more prevalent with the rise of social media during President Barack Obama’s presidency, with white hate groups launching racist verbal attacks at Obama, and constantly claiming that Obama was not born in America and was really a Muslim. Trump offered a reward for Obama’s birth certificate and implied that his loyalty was with Muslim terrorists. During the presidential campaign, Trump finally quietly acknowledged that he was wrong about Obama.

Also during the campaign, Trump was reluctant to call out KKK Grand Wizard David Duke, who supported him. Duke was at the rally on Saturday and said he and his unmasked minions were there to support the president.

Although Trump couched his initial condemnation of the violence by assigning equal blame to what he called “many sides,” and no news stations made mention of other similar incidents, far right-wing groups are not the only ones committing acts of politically inspired violence.

During the election, supporters of Democratic-Socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders attacked Trump backers, forcing Sanders to go on television to urge calm among his people.

“Any person who is a Bernie Sanders supporter, please, do not in any way, shape or form engage in violence,” the Independent senator from Vermont said during a special appearance on CNN.

In January, during Trump’s inauguration, so-called anti-fascists, or antifa, were arrested for creating disruptions during the event and assaulting people on their way to galas and parties afterward.

In February, political progressives and others dressed in black clothing and masks rioted, broke windows and started fires at UC Berkeley ahead of a speech by right-wing author and commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

Two months later, conservative author and pundit Ann Coulter was forced to back out of a speech at Berkeley amidst threats of similar disruptions and violence.

However, even Republicans have called Trump’s assertions of “ equal blame” for what happened on Saturday a “false moral equivalency.”

On Saturday, officials with the Department of Justice announced that they had opened a civil rights investigation — not a terrorist probe, as many demanded — against Fields, who is apparently fascinated with Nazis, according to a former teacher interviewed by CNN. Fields appeared in court on Monday, but his arraignment was rescheduled after the judge announced that a member of the local public defenders’ office had a family member who had been hurt during the rally. The potential conflict of interest prevented the judge from appointing an attorney from that office.

On Saturday, Trump, who was in the middle of honoring officials with the Veterans Administration when he made his initial remarks about Charlottesville, stopped short of mentioning groups like the Nazis and the Klan.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides,” Trump said in a short statement from his private golf club in New Jersey. Trump did not respond to reporters who shouted out questions about his perceived support for those groups.

On Sunday, Trump did not tweet for only the fourth day in his presidency. His silence led to more questions about his reluctance to call out the racist groups by name.

Some even speculated that the situation had placed Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who formerly ran the alt-right online magazine Breitbart, which bills itself as the voice of the fringe part of the Republican Party, in jeopardy of being fired.

The failure to call out Nazis and the Klan angered local groups and others.

“All the Nazis, Klan members and other white nationalists have been emboldened by the constant hate speech coming from the mouth of the president,” said Alex Nogales, president and CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition.

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), a frequent Trump critic, joined calls for the president to call out white supremacists.

“POTUS needs to speak out against the poisonous resurgence of white supremacy. There are not ‘many sides’ here, just right and wrong,” Schiff posted on Twitter.

Ironically, Trump regularly excoriated his predecessor for not using the term “radical Islamic terrorist” to describe the threat the nation faces from ISIS and other groups.

On Monday, Trump finally called out white supremacist groups, but only after reminding the nation in his speech that the stock market and the economy are doing well. Trump also claimed that 1 million jobs have been added since he became president.

“Racism is evil — and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Trump said in his second formal response to the attacks over the weekend.

“Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America,” Trump said in a live, nationally televised speech.

Hours before Trump finally bowed to pressure and rebuked the racial hate groups, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier left the president’s manufacturing council.

“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy,” Frazier said on his way out.

Although he took 48 hours to denounce the hate groups, Trump wasted no time in attacking Frazier on Twitter, saying Frazier’s resignation will give him “more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!”

“He tweets from a bully pulpit indeed, and there are many who take his words to heart,” Rev. Cunningham said of Trump. “Under his administration, the Department of Homeland Security continues its commitment to combat terrorism by Muslims, but has dropped its interest in racist-inspired domestic terrorism. I am indeed afraid.”