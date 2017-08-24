Dear Patti,

I’m 84 and my only living family members are my two daughters who moved away from California years ago. Both call me weekly and sometimes it feels like they’re making a duty call. They keep insisting I move near one of them, especially now that I’m older. The truth is the kind of close ties between a parent and adult children that would behoove a father to move became nonexistent after their mother died. When I visit them, I see they have long ago established their own lives and families that have nothing to do with me and I’m only in the way.

At the risk of sounding contradictory, the only thing I seem to yearn for anymore are real connections with others, even if it’s only for a moment. I’m fiscally independent and have two caretakers that — while totally competent — are overly protective and even hovering at times. They talk to me like I’m a child. Whether it’s at a doctor’s visit or a group class they’ve shuffled me into, my caretakers continually speak for me. Both are stronger, louder and more organized, but the more they talk for me, the smaller I become. I’m not a victim but this is my experience. Even my two cats seem to prefer my caretakers, perhaps because it’s usually not me who feeds them.

Maybe it’s human nature that one naturally starts to fade and become little and weak before they actually die. That’s what I’m experiencing is happening and I don’t seem to be able to fight it anymore. I’m tired and alone in a way I’ve never felt before.

— Louis

Dear Louis,

It sounds like you’re starting to give up. Don’t give up. Listen to yourself. You’re making lots of sense but you’re responding to how you’re being treated rather than observing what you can do to change the problem.

First, I agree it would be difficult to move and live near your daughters when you feel distant and estranged. Whether you move or not, it sounds like it would be in your best interest to work on your relationships with them. Don’t wait for them to call you; call them. One good thing is that the caretakers probably aren’t interfering with your phone calls so it’s an opportunity to feel clearly heard. Take an interest in your daughters and their families. Ask lots of questions and get to know intimately what’s going on in their lives. Be proactive and loving towards them. For example, write down each family member’s birth date and send a card on their birthdays.

Sit down with each of your caretakers and individually explain to them just what you’ve explained to me. They may unintentionally be infantilizing you. Another word for treating an elderly person as if they were a child is “elderspeak,” and, unfortunately, it’s all too common. While age may have slowed you down and made your voice softer, you still want to speak for yourself. It’s like having a beautiful song playing quietly but not being noticed because a louder song is playing as well. Both songs may be beautiful but they both need a chance to be listened to. Why not request that you talk to your doctor alone first, and then have your caretaker come in if she has questions or wants to get the doctor’s recommendations firsthand. Ask to go to your group classes alone. Speak your opinion, express the strength and character that life and experience have given you. Insist on feeding your cats yourself; I bet they would enjoy that. Don’t give up your autonomy.

I’m concerned you may be depressed. It’s as if a little gray cloud is following you around. Many people withdraw, isolate and report feeling “little” or “invisible,” especially when experiencing melancholic depression. It’s crucial that you reach out and connect. You said yourself you yearn for real connections with others. Write a list of the 10 people that are most important and interesting to you. Tape the list on your refrigerator and take on the responsibility of reaching out to each person weekly. It can be just a quick text, voicemail or simple postcard.

I also recommend you get evaluated by a professional psychotherapist. It would be a good experience for you to be truly seen, listened and responded to and get support and help in understanding your feelings.

