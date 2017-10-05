Travel and motion inform Low Lily’s music — not only in the way guitarist/mandolinist Flynn Cohen and violinist Lissa Schneckenburger give wings to songs like “Northern Spy” and “All Roads Lead to You,” but also in the conceptual underpinnings of the Crossing the Atlantic tour that brings them to Caltech Saturday. It’s a collaboration with seven-time All Ireland accordion champion John Whelan that Low Lily frontwoman Liz Simmons says evolved organically.

Whelan, who grew up in an Irish community in England before relocating to the United States, has long explored Celtic connections. Cohen was his guitarist for 15 years; after Simmons signed on as occasional guest vocalist, the idea arose to bring their bands together.

Simmons is no stranger to perpetual motion, or the yearning for peace. Born in San Francisco to “real artsy, hippie-type” musicians, her earliest years were spent in California, Oregon and Alaska. She recalls “falling asleep to rock music” as her parents rehearsed in the basement with friends who were like godparents to Simmons.

“It was like being part of this large musical family,” she says. “Now I’m still doing what they did, in a slightly different way.”

She and Cohen, who are married, live in Brattleboro, Vermont, as does Schneckenburger. In their traditional folk community, Simmons says they enjoy the overlap between “traddies,” singer-songwriters, string bands and Irish bands.

“It actually brings me to why we’re doing this project in the first place with John,” she says. “There’s more in common with these different roots and folk and acoustic music styles than a lot of people think.”

They changed their name from Annalivia to Low Lily when Schneckenburger joined the lineup and three-part harmony became a “cornerstone” of their sound, which resembles Crooked Still. Their arrangement of Dire Straits’ “Brothers in Arms” demonstrates their process: Cohen, who mistook it for a traditional tune when he first heard a woman singing it in an English pub, brought it to Low Lily, Simmons added harmony, and Schneckenburger wrote a string quartet part with violins, cello, and bowed bass.

They recorded it for their second album, “10,000 Days Like These,” which they’ve been crowdfunding in anticipation of release by Mad River Records. It will also feature Schneckenburger’s sweetly uplifting, a cappella “Hope Lingers On.”

“I used to keep politics out of my music, but I feel I can’t afford to do that anymore,” Simmons says. “Folk music was always like the broadsides of the world — if you wanted to know the latest news, you listened to things at the bar as you passed through. [Laughs] Musicians sing about love, death, all these age-old relatable things. The song’s not in your face, but it’s political because it makes strong statements about tolerance and love and hope: ‘I will not hate, I will not fear/ In our darkest hour, hope lingers here.’”

