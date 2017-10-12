Wendy Carrillo and Luis Lopez will be facing off in the Dec. 5 general election to determine who will assume the 51st Assembly District seat left vacant with the election of Jimmy Gomez to Congress.

Gomez replaced former Congressman Xavier Becerra, who was appointed state attorney general.

All told, 13 candidates ran in the special primary election Oct. 3.

Carrillo, a former journalist, received 4,771 votes or 22 percent of the votes cast. Lopez, a director at Planned Parenthood, received 4,086 votes, or 18.8 percent.

Among the top vote-getters were LA Community College Board member Mike Fong, who finished third with 16.2 percent (3,515 votes), education attorney Gabriel Sandoval with 10.5 percent (2,278 votes), and Dr. Ron Birnbaum with 9.6 percent (2,090 votes).

Turnout was low, with only 9.9 percent of eligible voters casting ballots. Another 1,295 ballots remain to be counted.

The Dec. 5 election will mark the sixth time since March that district voters have been asked to go to the polls, beginning with the election for mayor of LA. After that, voters participated in an LA City Council runoff and two elections to fill Becerra’s seat, which was eventually won by Gomez.

“There is a lot of voter fatigue,” Carrillo said.

Franky Carrillo, who spent two decades in prison for a murder he did not commit initially announced his intentions to run, but backed out of the race. Carrillo, no relation to Wendy Carrillo, was awarded $10.1 million in a settlement with LA County over his wrongful incarceration.

The 51st Assembly District, which is majority Democratic with one of the largest Latino populations among the state’s 80 Assembly districts, includes portions of east and northeast Los Angeles, including Eagle Rock, El Sereno and Highland Park.