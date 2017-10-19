Be Heard

Planning Commission set to hear latest on luxury housing proposal

People opposed to plans to build luxury condos and apartments where once stood moderately priced multiple-family living units are being asked to attend the Pasadena Planning Commission hearing Wednesday night and voice their opinion.

Quoting a city report, Eddie Rivera of Pasadena Now reported earlier this year that San Francisco-based Carmel Partners plans to demolish six apartment buildings containing 190 units which once housed students from nearby Fuller Theological Seminary and replace them with a four-story residential apartment complex containing 307 high-priced dwelling units.

“It’s a huge loss,” housing advocate Jill Shook told the online news site. “With our inclusionary housing ordinance since 2001, we have produced 440 units now in the city. In one fell swoop with Fuller choosing to sell all of these units to a high-end developer, we’re losing 190 units. That’s close to half of all of our gain via inclusionary housing in the last twenty years for the city,”

The Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, in City Council Chambers at Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Gartfield Ave., Pasadena.

To read a commentary on this development by members of Pasadenans Organizing for Progress (POP!), visit pasadenaweekly.com.

Perfect Match

CTRL Collective opens third SoCal location in Old Pas

CTRL Collective, a creative shared workspace, will open its third Southern California location Monday at 45 S. Arroyo Parkway in Old Pasadena.

CTRL management believes the historic nature of the area is the “perfect complement” for a company that strives to maintain the architectural integrity of a neighborhood while both offering a state-of-the-art workplace facility and giving back to the community.

Other CTRL facilities are located in Playa Vista and downtown Los Angeles. CTRL also has a facility in Denver.

Each CTRL Collective is all about social engagement, operating on what they call the 80/20 rule. Eighty percent goes into the work product, and 20 percent of the client’s effort goes into giving back somehow. To that end, each location selects two to three nonprofits to work with. The idea is to create an ecosystem that generates social engagement beyond the workspace and contributes to the community.

“CTRL Collective is family, we build relationships first and business is second” said Taleia Mueller, co-founder and COO. “Our staff is highly trained and is there to ensure that each member receives awesome customer service, and epic experiences.”

Another Way

Local members of Baha’i faith celebrate birth of founder Saturday and Sunday

The Baha’is of Pasadena will mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Baha’u’llah, founder of the Baha’i faith, with the free screening of the film “The Light of Unity,” featuring stories from Baha’is from around the world.

The film screens at 11 a.m., Saturday at the Laemmle Playhouse 7 theater, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena.

Another event open to the public will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday — Baha’u’llah’s actual birthday in 1817 — at the Western Law Center, 55 S. Grand Ave., Pasadena, featuring an address by Judge Dorothy Nelson of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena on the promise of peace.

In 1863, Baha’u’llah formed a new religion from Iran that has spread around the world promoting values such as the oneness of humankind, racial equality, interreligious cooperation, the harmony of science and religion, and the equality of women and men.

For more information, contact the US Baha’i Office of Public Affairs at (202) 833-8990 or visit publicaffairs.bahai.us.