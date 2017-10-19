Claudiss Mary Belle Jones was born on Sunday, Oct. 20, 1912, at the Women’s Hospital in Pasadena to The Colonel and Pearl Jones. Claudia, as she came to be called, was the oldest of three siblings: Milton and “Baby” Wendell were her younger brothers. Her mother was from Virginia and her father came from the Carolinas — both grandchildren of former slaves. There’s historical gossip that her parents were moonshiners. Whatever the case may be, she was brought up by her strong and caring Great Aunt Gee.

She was a formidable student at John Muir High School in Pasadena, where she excelled in the study of classical piano. She brought that skill every Sunday to Friendship Baptist Church, where she played the piano and organ.

It was at Friendship Baptist, the oldest Black Baptist church in Pasadena that in 1928 at the age of 16 Claudia first met the great Duke Ellington, who was looking for a keyboardist for his band. After hearing Claudia play during a church service, Ellington offered her that dream job. But she turned him down, saying that she wanted to pursue a degree in music when she graduated from high school.

In 1931, she entered the University of Maryland. She put herself through school as a nanny to a wealthy doctor’s family, and by playing piano on Sundays at a local church. It was there in 1933 that she once again encountered Ellington, who again tried to recruit her for his band. She thanked him, but stated that she looked forward to raising a family, not living out of a suitcase.

It was at the University of Maryland that she also met her husband to be, Hamlett Radcliff. They dated for several years and married in January 1942, hours before he shipped out to North Africa to command a unit of 200 black and white troops in the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II.

While driving to her wartime “Rosie the Riveter” job in a new car that her husband purchased before shipping out, Claudia was pulled over by a motorcycle cop. He wanted to know how a woman, especially a woman of color, could afford such a nice vehicle. She refused to accept such appalling accusations. Once the officer released her she went directly to the Pasadena police station and reported her harassment to his superior. She expressed her frustration over her ill treatment, especially as the wife of a man who was overseas fighting for the freedom of all Americans. It’s safe to say she was heard; the officer who pulled her over was reprimanded and nearly lost his job.

Another occurrence happened at her wartime job at Lockheed where she was a member of the team building P-38 Lightning fighter planes. Claudia sustained an injury on the job, and when she went to the doctor discovered that she had no insurance, despite the fact that health insurance premiums were deducted from her paycheck each week. She sprang into action again. By confronting the management at Lockheed massive changes were made. The company not only refunded the unfairly acquired insurance money; they rewrote the company bylaws to ensure that every employee, regardless of race, had medical protection.

After the war, Claudia and Hamlett purchased a home using the money she had saved by living off of just $3 a week from her paychecks. They had four children; one girl, Joyce, and three boys — Hamlett Jr., Donald and Claude Jay. They raised their kids more by example than rhetoric. Once Claudia took her three young sons to the police station and asked to have them locked up for an hour. Not that they had done anything wrong; she just wanted them to know what could happen if they did.

They also immersed their children in culture and community. For them there was no “color line,” and they went everywhere — museums, concerts, plays and “white” beaches and parks. In 1957, they received free tickets to Disneyland from Walt Disney himself. The day they went there, they were the only black family at “the happiest place on Earth”.

Claudia continued to attend Friendship Baptist Church, a hub for Pasadena’s civil rights movement, and met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. there, supporting his nonviolent ideology.

With the passage of time, generations have enhanced Claudia’s legacy. Besides the four Radcliff children, there are 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandkids and four great-great-grandbabies. They’ve followed the path of their predecessor and are strong, conscientious members of society.

Claudiss Mary Belle Jones Radcliff, the unforgettable Mrs. Claudia Radcliff, passed away on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, a few days short of her 105th birthday.

You have our enduring gratitude and deep-rooted respect. Great thanks to you, Pasadena’s American Beauty Rose.