Many if not most of us resist the notion of following our parents’ professional footsteps. What, be a teacher like Dad? You must be off your meds.

“I think the middle child in me struggled with rebellion,” acoustic soul-pop artist Jade Hendrix acknowledges with a laugh. “But my mom has always been my hero and I’ve always strived to follow in her footsteps.”

The Ojai-raised Hendrix is the daughter of a Ventura Channel diving vessel captain and Sharon Hendrix, a veteran backup singer for Bob Dylan, Elton John, Tom Jones and Barry Manilow, among others. She describes the music industry as “sort of our trade.”

“I think if I’d chosen to be a doctor or lawyer, that would have raised some eyebrows,” she jokes. “But if I learned anything watching my mom on the road, it’s the humanity of it. It’s very glamorous onstage and for the audience, obviously, but it takes a great deal of work and hardship to put it all together. When I was 4 years old my mom had to go on tour for three months in Australia, and she said it was the hardest thing she ever had to do but that’s how you put food on the table. I got to see both sides of the coin. I’ve really benefitted from that lesson.”

Hendrix, whose vocal tones suggest a sweeter India.Arie, occasionally sings backup for other artists she admires. Mostly she pays her dues at clubs and house concerts around Ventura and playing opening slots at Agoura’s Canyon Club and The Rose, where she returns Saturday. Having developed her sound since a 2009 album (“Carry Me Away”) made with her mom and producer Dan Voss, last year she released “Farewell to Emerald City,” an EP whose soothing melodicism reflects landmark singer-songwriters she grew up listening to like Joni Mitchell and James Taylor. “Their music really stuck to my bones,” she says. “I try and reflect that influence any time I pick up the guitar.”

Hendrix’s forthcoming single “Purpose” embodies the “general mood of optimism” she absorbed from songs and stories as a self-described “kid of the ’90s.” She introduced the song earlier this year at Malynda Hale’s Last Fridays showcase at Lyd & Mo Photography Studio in Pasadena.

“Saw seven seas, walked empty streets/ Wandering alone/ The more I fell in love with space/ I rediscovered my favorite place, my sacred place/ My front door/ Life’s a fleeting, fragile thing/ Some days you sail, some days you sing.”

“The idea that you could do anything, following through with what you believed in — that always resonated with me,” she explains. “In an increasingly dark world that I think we’re all experiencing right now, if we can find any way to be the light or spread the light, we’re doing a great service. I try to keep that in mind when I’m writing.”

Jade Hendrix opens for Robben Ford and Stanley Jordan at The Rose at Paseo Colorado, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21; $28/$34/$38/$48. Info: (888) 645-5006. Jade-hendrix.com, wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/rose-pasadena/