All the way from the East Coast come iconic Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes to rock out The Rose Friday night.

This legendary band became famous in the 1970s for its raw, rootsy, blues-tinged sound, emerging from the same music breeding ground as its contemporaries, including one Bruce Springsteen.

While Springsteen gained more fame, the Jukes produced more than 30 albums in the intervening years. Their first three albums were produced by Asbury Jukes co-founder, long-time Springsteen friend and guitarist, Steven Van Zandt, and mostly featured songs written by Springsteen and Van Zandt. Van Zandt’s song, “I Don’t Want to Go Home,” from the Jukes’ first album of the same name, became the band’s sonic calling card.

Over the years, the group has gone on to play literally thousands of shows around the globe. Their blend of R&B, rock, hot grooves, blazing guitar riffs and fiery horns continues to stamp them as an authentic part of the Jersey Shore scene.

Visit southsidejohnny.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes perform at 9 p.m. Friday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $38 to $68. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.