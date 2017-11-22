Not fitting in has its advantages.

Sef-described “born and raised Valley kids” Spencer Livingston and Alex Moore formed Livingmore in 2014, crafting the double-layered band name from their surnames. For the first year they performed as an acoustic duo, focused on their mutual love of melody and classic verse-chorus pop structures. Livingston, whose 2013 album “Grow” leaned toward rootsy folk, reached for his electric guitar after meeting drummer Mike Schadel, who subsequently introduced them to bassist Bryan Dobbs. (Rodrigo Moreno currently holds the bass chair.) Dynamic shows and a handful of album-teasing singles this past year have generated buzz about Livingmore as a plugged-in foursome, after a period of figuring out how their diverse tastes fit together.

“When we started out the song was more important than the sound,” acknowledges Moore, a stylish frontwoman with a Debbie Harry-esque lilt to her lithe soprano. “That molded together eventually.”

Moore laughs about liking the Smiths, Chris Isaak and “melancholy upbeat stuff,” but Livingmore’s music is notably more energized. New songs like “Cocoon” and “Strange Hopefuls” are animated by their earth-and-air chemistry and Livingston’s mood-changing fretwork. Livingston says he’s had fun exploring electric guitar parts and writing songs for Moore’s voice. The fact that their music resists easy categorization gives it more textured dimension.

“We have so many different elements to our music, but it wouldn’t be country enough or pop enough or rock enough,” Moore recalls of early shows when they were still finding their audience. “The thing is, we just like writing melodic songs with some edge to it.”

With their taste for harmonies and hummable melodies, Livingston and Moore “definitely” claim the fabled Laurel Canyon scene that spawned Joni Mitchell, CSN&Y and later Jenny Lewis as musical heritage. They feel accepted now in a community of mutually admiring bands like Young Creatures, Patrolled By Radar, Sycamore, the World Record, Kat Myers & the Buzzards.

“There are a lot of women musicians that are starting to come up at the moment,” Livingston notes, “and it’s really cool to see and be involved in that community.”

In January they plan to release Livingmore’s first full-length album, “Really Mean It,” and it may not be long before a follow-up. Livingston and Moore share a house in the Valley with Schadel, and Moreno lives just down the street, a setup that facilitates regular rehearsals of the album’s worth of songs Livingston says they’re eager to record.

“We’re demoing songs at the moment, but every day we try to work on something new,” he says. “Being close to each other helps, just to bounce ideas off each other. We’re always down in the living room and Mike will be down here playing piano — he’s a really good piano player. … Next year we want to get out and play as much as possible.” n

Livingmore opens for Young Creatures 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Hi Hat, 5043 York Blvd., Highland Park; $5-$8. Dream Phases also on the bill. Livingmoreband.com, hihat.ticketfly.com