Saturday night, a phenomenal singer, songwriter and wailing guitarist Debbie Davies stops in at Arcadia Blues Club for a night of six-string axe-wielding.

The award-winning artist has been performing professionally since the early 1980s. Over the years, she has received 10 nominations for the Blues Music Award. Of those, she took home the gold twice, once in 1997 and again in 2010, both for Best Contemporary Female Blues Artist.

Growing up in LA in the 1960s, she got an early start in music, as she soaked up the sounds of the music her professional musician parents played on the stereo. Those tunes ranged from big band, jazz, vocal group and pop icons of the day, including the blusier work of Ray Charles.

Raised in an era when electric guitar was a boy’s toy, and most women guitarists were relegated to acoustic guitar, she fell in love with the electric guitar work of greats including Eric Clapton and John Mayall and the Blues Breakers, and her path was chosen.

Her rise to fame started in 1984 with her stint in Maggie Mayall and the Cadillacs, an all-women blues band headed by John Mayall’s wife. From there, she went on to perform with Albert Collins’ band, The Icebreakers. Her solo debut release was the 1993 album, “Picture This,” and she has gone on to produce 11 solo releases and performed on two collaborative CDs, working along the way with a virtual who’s who of blues stars.

Check her out at debbiedavies.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Call (626) 447-9349 or visit arcadiabluesclub.com.