2,224 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

1 ISIS extremist was killed in Somalia in an airstrike on ISIS on Monday, according to the US Africa Command. There have been 6 airstrikes in Somalia over the past week.

27 children were among 305 people killed Sunday when gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Somali. According to CNN, the attackers wore military uniforms.

7 people were killed in a bomb blast in Baghdad on Sunday. Authorities also found 14 other bombs left by ISIS militants, according to Iraqi News.