Pasadena-based Ideal Youth and Chick fil-A will partner with the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 4 to raise money for youth programs.

The event will include a fan tunnel for local young people to high-five the team as they take the court to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mayor Terry Tornek, Councilman Tyron Hampton and Chick Filets’ Adobe Gwacham will toss shirts to the crowd. A dozen local kids will stand with the team during the National Anthem.

The NBA has long held connections to Pasadena. Former Laker Michael Cooper graduated from Pasadena High School and John Muir has produced several NBA players, including Stacey Augmon, Jacque Vaughn and Ryan Hollins.

Ideal Youth is a local nonprofit dedicated to educating teenagers about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through hands-on job training and internships at local organizations, including City Hall, the Rose Bowl and the Pasadena Weekly.

“I think there are very few things that we can do in the community more important than trying to influence young people and get them engaged in a positive way with local businesses. Ideal Youth’s efforts in that regard have been noteworthy and successful and I certainly hope we can expand on them,” Tornek said.

Ideal Youth will honor KJLH radio personality Roland Bynum, Pasadena Unified School District Trustee Michelle Richardson Bailey and Hampton for supporting youth internships and youth job opportunities.

“I’m humbled to be honored by Ideal Youth,” Hampton said in a statement. “The work we do as City Council members is work that we do for the whole community.”

The event is cosponsored by the city of Pasadena, the Tournament of Roses Association, the Pasadena Education Foundation, Paseo Colorado, Unyque Financial, F&M Business Center and KA Consulting.

Ticket prices start at $50. For more information, visit idealyouth.org or contact Ishmael Trone at (626) 796-7164 ex. 12.