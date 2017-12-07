Saturday night, catch some intergalactic stars as the Enterprise Blues Band lands at Coffee Gallery Backstage.

The band boasts real star power with musician-actors who have played numerous characters on the various incarnations of the “Star Trek” television series.

The group features Vaughan Armstrong on harmonica, ukulele and, sometimes, kazoo. Casey Biggs plays guitar and Steve Rankin plays mandolin and guitar.

EBB plays what they describe as “Intergalactic Roots Music,” a formula that has helped the band sell out shows at venues worldwide.

They are joined Saturday night by Fred Sanders on bass. Suzie Glaze also lends her vocals to the show. Opening for the band is comedienne Chris Edsey.

Visit ebluesband.com.

The fun starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.