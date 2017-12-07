MUSEUM VISIT

The grand re-opening of the USC Pacific Asia Museum following a seismic retrofit offers free admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Friday through Dec. 17 at 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. The museum now also offers free admission from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday. Call (626) 449-2742 or visit pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu.

SANTA STORYTIME

A special Holiday Storytime features a visit by Santa, who reads his holiday favorites along with some year-round selections, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromasbookstore.com.

TREE AND PICS

The Fallen Fruit art collective offers free fruit tree adoptions from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, while supplies last. Get pet pictures with Santa from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. Call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.

WOMEN’S VOICES

The vocal ensemble Vox Feminae sings sacred and secular holiday music from the Medieval and Renaissance eras, dressed in elaborate costumes and performing on period instruments, from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Free. Call (626) 405-2100 or visit huntington.org.