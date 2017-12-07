Laurie Lewis, one of the top women performers in bluegrass, and her band the Right Hands visit Caltech for a Pasadena Folk Music Society show.

Lewis’ voice, guitar and fiddle do most of the talking, but her songwriting and song interpretation talents help set her apart from other performers.

Lewis does justice to the music of revered artists including Bill Monroe and the Carter family, but the artist really shines on her own works, such as her early tunes, like “Texas Bluebonnet.” Her more recent works, including “Here Today,” really shine as well, sealing her rep as a songwriter.

Her team of top-flight artists — performing on mandolin, guitar, bass and fiddle —has helped make Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands a top draw in the bluegrass genre.

Visit laurielewis.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday in Beckman Institute Auditorium (not to be confused with the larger Beckman Institute nearby), 400 S. Wilson Ave., Pasadena, on the Caltech campus. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for Caltech students and children younger than 12. Call (626) 395-4652 or visit pasadenafolkmusicsociety.org.