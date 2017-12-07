2,224 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

33 airstrikes have been conducted against ISIS in Syria and Iraq by coalition forces since Dec. 1, according to the Department of Defense.

26,000 members of ISIS are ready to attack the West, according to the UK Express. The terrorists are being tracked through a database.

2 people were killed and 1 person was injured on Tuesday in Iraq when a car bomb exploded in Baghdad, according to CNN. 00