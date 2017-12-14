THURSDAY 12.14.17

“Miracle on 34th Street,” the story of a department store Santa who claims to be the real thing, begins at 8 p.m. at the Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. The production, which continues through Dec. 23, stars Peri Gilpin, Beth Grant and Alfred Molina. Cameron Watson directs. Tickets are $25 to $65. Call 626) 356-7529 or visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

FRIDAY 12.15.17

Catch the best of 1980s rock with Pour Some 80s on Me (facebook.com/poursome80sonme) at 10 p.m. at Kings Row Gastropub, 20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 793-3010 or visit kingsrowpub.com.

SATURDAY 12.16.17

Pasadena Symphony’s Holiday Candlelight Concert features popular holiday melodies performed by candlelight, with performances at 4 and 7 p.m. at All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena. Guest soloist is Broadway veteran Lisa Vroman, with performances by the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Donald Brinegar Singers and the LA Bronze Handbell Ensemble. Tickets are $20 and up. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org.

SUNDAY 12.17.17

The Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, presents “A Classical Christmas: An Evening of Holiday Music,” featuring a selection of contemporary Christmas songs and classical yuletide favorites, along with select Hanukkah songs, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and seniors, $12 for students younger than 21. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

MONDAY 12.18.17

Catch jazz by the Eric Ekstrand Trio (ericekstrandmusic.com) at 7 p.m. Monday at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock. No cover. Call (323) 254-9138 or visit colombosrestaurant.com.

TUESDAY 12.19.17

J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade features Christmas carols by Lorin Hart, Eric Chase, T. Dan Hofstedt, Shanna O’Brien, Emily Zuzik, Corrina Carter and James Beauregard at 7 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Free. Visit jchyke.com.

WEDNESDAY 12.20.17

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine & Song singer-songwriter series features Corrina Carter, Lorin Hart, Wild Mountain Mystics and special guests at 7 p.m. at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at wineandsong.com.

THURSDAY 12.21.17

Jazz by the James Raymond Trio at 8 p.m. at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.