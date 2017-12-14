The Casey Hensley Band, featuring Laura Chavez, rocks out at Arcadia Blues Club Saturday night.

Only in her 20s, Hensley is already recognized by critics, fans and her peers as a powerhouse blues and soul vocalist.

She started singing at the age of 5, and by the ripe old age of 9 she was in the studio recording. Hensley educated herself well, growing up listening to greats including Etta James, Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers, Janis Joplin and The Temptations, She also counts rockers Led Zeppelin and Freddie Mercury among her influences.

Helping propel the sound is blazing guitarist Laura Chavez, formerly with the late Candye Kane. Hensley’s latest album, “Casey Hensley Live,” is a tribute to Kane. Hensley has received ringing endorsements from the music press as well as other artists, with Rita Coolidge declaring, “Janis Joplin would be proud.”

Visit caseyhensleymusic.com.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Call (626) 447-9349 or visit arcadiabluesclub.com.