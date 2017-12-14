FANTASIA, Christmas After Midnight (Concord): 4 STARS

The “American Idol” winner turned Broadway star demonstrates a light touch with bluesy chestnuts like “Merry Christmas, Baby” and “Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto” can be just as emotionally gratifying as roof-raising howls (although she unleashes some of those too). Sounding like a tonal descendent of Billie Holiday and Patti LaBelle, her crisp phrasing gets strong support throughout this nicely paced set from pianist Jim Cox, guitarist John Goux, and saxophonist Gary Bias. “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning” may not be a Christmas song per se, but it feels just right as a late-night carol for adults, and a stirring reading of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” caps the proceedings with passion and reverence. Fantasiaofficial.com

DAVID IAN, Vintage Christmas Trio (Prescott): 3 STARS

Carols, John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over),” and several out-of-print holiday singles Bazan issued solo and while still fronting Pedro the Lion. As the title suggests, the lo-fi, mostly acoustic set’s tone is somber, speaking to the loneliness the holiday signals for many people. “Jingle Bells” provides the merriest moments. More typical: Bazan’s sincerely sung and strummed “Wish My Kids Were Here,” and personalized “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” (“Sipping Christmas whiskey, wondering if I still believe”). Davidbazan.com

THE MINUS 5, Dear December (Yep Roc): 3½ STARS

Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy, Death Cab for Cutie vocalist Benjamin Gibbard, M. Ward, Chuck Prophet, Peter Buck and Mike Mills are among the friends chiming in with Scott McCaughey for a tuneful set of not-exactly-Christmas songs. Smartly constructed and performed, with straight-faced humor and chiming guitars that feel festive, indie-rock style. Highlights: “See You in December,” “Festival of Lights,” “Johnny Tannenbaum” (with lustrous harmonies from Kelly Hogan and Norah O’Connor), Meloy’s melancholy “Fourth Noel.” Minus5.com

SAM SPARRO, Christmas in Blue (Sparro): 3 STARS

A four-track EP of Christmas standards crooned in falsetto, suitable for late-night commiseration by the tree with adult beverage of choice. The Aussie singer/producer doesn’t attempt to reinvent nuggets like “Christmas Time is Here” and “Last Christmas.” Instead, as the title indicates, he sustains a contemplative mood. Elegant arrangements — simple piano figures, brushed drums, understated bass, restrained trumpet — heighten the sense of emotions stirred by missed connections and holiday memories. facebook.com/samsparroofficial