Lovers of the sounds of the 1980s can relive those heady days of New Wave when Berlin stops by The Rose in Pasadena Friday night.

Terri Nunn’s breathy, sexually infused vocals led the way on the super hit “Take My Breath Away,” in the soundtrack of the film “Top Gun.” The LA-based techno-pop band scored huge hits with other tunes, including “No More Words” and “The Metro.” The group hit initially with the 1982 disc, “Pleasure Victim.”

Nunn left the band and briefly launched a solo career in 1987. They reformed, after various personnel changes, in 2001, and hit the ground running with the hit “Voyeur.” Berlin’s sound is as relevant as ever, as a full touring schedule testifies, with Nunn’s stratospheric vocals propelling the sound.

Berlin’s latest album is “Animal.”

Visit berlinpage.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Friday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $28 to $38. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.