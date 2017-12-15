TNT’s “Major Crimes” is about to air its milestone 100th episode. The series has been a rating juggernaut since the beginning, despite some initial trepidation. After all, it derived from the popular “The Closer” with nearly the same cast, minus popular star Kyra Sedgwick. In her place: two time Academy Award nominee Mary McDonnell.

Fans embraced the new series and its star, proving their loyal support week after week as “Major Crimes” garnered ratings previously reserved for network television. Alongside the show’s procedural element, deeper stories emerged as characters’ backstory–and relationships–developed. In fact, the relationship between McDonnell’s Sharon Raydor and Tony Denison’s Andy Flynn recently culminated in a long-anticipated wedding.

Part of the appeal of “Major Crimes” may be that fans see themselves on screen. The show reflects real life in diversity of gender, ethnicity and maturity.

I sat down with eleven of the series’ stars to discuss the 100th episode, their roles on the show and some behind-the-scenes trivia:

Part One (in order of groupings): Kearran Giovanni and Daniel di Tomasso, GW Bailey and Jessica Meraz, and Tony Denison and Leonard Roberts —

Part Two (in order of groupings): Phillip Keene and Raymond Cruz, Michael Paul Chan and Jonathan Del Arco and Mary McDonnell —

The 100th episode of “Major Crimes” will air on Tuesday, December 19th.

