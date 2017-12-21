Click HERE to download this week’s Home Sales…
Search PW
THIS WEEK’S COVER
Upcoming Events
Dec
23
Sat
4:00 pm Stoney Point Bar & Grill Holiday... @ Stoney Point Bar & Grill
Stoney Point Bar & Grill Holiday... @ Stoney Point Bar & Grill
Dec 23 @ 4:00 pm
Guests are invited to bring new, unwrapped stuffed toys to be donated to Union Station Homeless Services, and take part in the weekly open mic for guest singers, hosted by Ron “Santa Baby” Snyder. Guests[...]
Dec
24
Sun
3:00 pm LA County Holiday Celebration @ The Music Center
LA County Holiday Celebration @ The Music Center
Dec 24 @ 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
The annual LA County Holiday Celebration takes place at the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The family-friendly event features music ensembles and dance[...]
Dec
25
Mon
10:00 am Christmas Day Services at Lake A... @ Lake Avenue Church
Christmas Day Services at Lake A... @ Lake Avenue Church
Dec 25 @ 10:00 am
Christmas services start at 10 a.m. Childcare is not available for this service.
11:30 am Christmas Dinner at Pasadena Sen... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Christmas Dinner at Pasadena Sen... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Dec 25 @ 11:30 am
Those with reservations are invited to enjoy Christmas dinner, including roast beef, roast chicken and all the trimmings, and a visit by Santa. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $12, $10 for members. Call[...]
Dec
27
Wed
11:00 am Kwanzaa Celebration at La Pintor... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Kwanzaa Celebration at La Pintor... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Dec 27 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Guests are invited to celebrate Kwanzaa, honoring family, community and culture, with music, stories and food prepared by the Pasadena Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Register or Log In to pasadenaweekly.com
Join the PW Mailing List!
Recent Comments