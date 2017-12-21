“Christmas time is here

We’ll be drawing near

Oh, that we could always see

Such spirit through the year”

Now an oft-recorded holiday classic, Vince Guaraldi’s song “Christmas Time is Here” (co-written with television producer Lee Mendelson) manages to convey joy, sorrow, innocence, wisdom, melancholy, sweetness and a knowing sensibility, all in less than three minutes. That intelligent acknowledgement of the conflicting emotions sparked by the holiday, combined with Guaraldi’s sophisticated melodicism, contributes mightily to the enduring popularity of the 1965 television special for which it was composed, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Inspired by Charles M. Schulz’s iconic “Peanuts” comic strip, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” was daring for its time in its lack of sentiment and frank condemnation of the commercialization of Christmas. Guaraldi’s joyous, less-is-more score, performed with relaxed élan by his jazz trio and recorded largely at Whitney Studio in Glendale, dovetailed seamlessly with the show’s message; it’s music for adults that somehow captures the humorous delights and defeats of childhood, without being cratered by nostalgia. It remains one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time. In 2011 the National Recording Preservation Board added it to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry of recordings that are “culturally, historically, or aesthetically important, and/or inform or reflect life in the United States.” Both the soundtrack and the TV special remain beloved holiday traditions. It’s classic Americana that still speaks to our cultural climate — more than ever, if that’s possible.

Local keyboardist/producer James Raymond’s Christmastime jazz trio the Yuletide Saints will perform Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” score in its entirety, along with their own arrangements of holiday standards, at the Coffee Gallery Backstage tonight, Dec. 21. Raymond, probably best known for his recording and touring collaborations with biological dad David Crosby, is an accomplished musician whose resume also includes work with Oleta Adams, Jackson Browne and James Taylor; he’ll be joined by former Al Jarreau/Chaka Khan bassist Andrew Ford and David Gilmour/Kenny Loggins drummer Steve DiStanislao.

They promise at least one special visitor who will join the Yuletide Saints onstage. No word yet if that includes Snoopy and the gang.

The Yuletide Saints perform Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21;$20. Reservations/info: (626) 798-6236. Jamesraymond.com, vinceguaraldi.com, coffeegallery.com/showsat.htm