Rose Parade Float Decoration Viewing in Pasadena and Irwindale

Dec. 28 through 31 — See the Rose Parade floats being decorated from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 30 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at Rosemont Pavilion. Hours for Rose Float Plaza South in Irwindale are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 28, 29 and 30. Tickets are $15 general admission, available at the door or through Sharp Seating, free for children 5 and younger.

Rosemont Pavilion is located at 700 Seco St., Pasadena. Rose Float Plaza South is located at 5400 Irwindale Ave., Irwindale. Call or visit Sharp Seating at (626) 795-4171 or sharpseating.com. Visit tournamentofroses.com/events for information.

Bandfest Previews Rose Parade Marching Bands

Dec. 29 and 30 — Get an early look at the marching bands scheduled to perform in the parade during Bandfest at Robinson Stadium, Pasadena City College. Bandfest I starts at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 29. Bandfest II starts at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 30 and Bandfest III starts at 2 p.m. Dec. 30. Tickets to each session are $15, free for children 5 and younger, available through Sharp Seating.

Pasadena City College is located at 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call Sharp Seating at (626) 795-4171 or visit sharpseating.com. Visit tournamentofroses.com/events for information.

Equestfest Showcases Rose Parade Equestrians

Dec. 29 — Guests can get an up-close look at the horses scheduled to appear in the Rose Parade at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank. Horses and riders perform drills and dances and demonstrate trick riding and roping. Visitors can also check out the stables, talk to riders and learn about the equipment used and about the various breeds in the event. A vendor court, various displays, music, food and drinks are included. Gates open at 10 a.m. The vendor court and various activities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the equestrian show runs from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, free for children 5 and younger, and VIP reserved seat tickets are $40.

The Los Angeles Equestrian Center is located at 480 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank. Tickets are available through Sharp seating. Call (626) 795-4171 or visit sharpseating.com for tickets and visit tournamentofroses.com/events for information.

The Rose Parade Takes Over Pasadena

Jan. 1 — The 129th Rose Parade takes over the streets of Pasadena starting at 8 a.m. at the corner of Orange Grove Boulevard and Green Street, continuing to Colorado Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard, ending at Villa Street. This year’s theme is “Making a Difference,” a way to honor and celebrate all the people in the community. Grand Marshal is actor and veteran advocate Gary Sinise. The Rose Queen is La Salle High School senior Isabella Marez.

Jan. 1 and 2 — Following the parade, view the floats up-close during the annual Showcase of Floats, from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 1 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 2 at the corner of Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevards. Tickets are $15 per person, free for children age 5 and younger. Free shuttles are available from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 1 and 2 at Pasadena City College, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, and from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at Rose Bowl Stadium Lot 3, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. Tickets are available through Sharp Seating.

Visit tournamentofroses.com for parade information and sharpseating.com for tickets.