Dec
28
Thu
6:00 pm Teen Writers’ Workshop at Centra... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Dec 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Teens who are interested in writing and who want to meet others who share the passion are invited to an informal session to perform writing exercises, discuss writing, share ideas and their work, from 6[...]
Dec
29
Fri
10:00 am Rose Parade Equestfest @ Los Angeles Equestrian Center
Dec 29 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Guests can get an up-close look at the horses scheduled to appear in the Rose Parade. Horses and riders perform drills and dances and demonstrate trick riding and roping. Visitors can also check out the[...]
Dec
30
Sat
10:00 am Computer Pals at La Pintoresca L... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Dec 30 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Computer Pals invites kids to learn how to use Word and the Internet for homework projects from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
11:00 am Family Day at the Huntington @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Dec 30 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Family Day at the Huntington, “Word Play” invites children and adults to try their hands at printing on a mobile printing press from the International Printing Museum, and writer their own poems, enjoy pop-up poetry[...]
Dec
31
Sun
9:00 am New Year’s Eve Services at All S... @ All Saints Church
Dec 31 @ 9:00 am
Services of Healing and Eucharist and blessings of prayer shawls start at 9 and 11:15 a.m. The New Year’s Eve service features Canterbury Choir soloists performing music of Nordquist, and Mike Kinman preaches, starting at[...]
