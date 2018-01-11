Civil Rights Celebrations

Pasadena plays host to several MLK weekend events

Pasadena has many ways to celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday this weekend, as multiple community groups are stepping up with special events that also offer plenty of meaning to the city’s ongoing communal life.

The Martin Luther King Community Coalition is teaming with the Pasadena Unified School District, Tournament of Roses, the city of Pasadena, Delta Sigma Theta-Pasadena Chapter and Aspires West Pasadena for a continental breakfast and teach-in from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at McKinley Elementary School, 325 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena.

Focusing on the question “How can you and others in the world use nonviolence to engage in creating and justice for all people everywhere?” the event marks the finale of three days of gatherings in honor of the late civil rights icon. Saturday kicks things off with “MLK Day On, Not Off,” a day of events at Webster Elementary School, 2101 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena. For more information, call (626) 396-5740.

A “Martin Luther King Service” will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday by the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance at Metropolitan Church, 2283 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena.

One other likely location for special MLK-related events is the Jackie Robinson Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. Call (626) 744-7300.

Tasty Town

Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week slated for Jan. 22-28

Joining the popular trend of cities hosting special nights in which local restaurants spotlight their tastiest fare, the Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week will take place from Jan. 22 to 28 as part of Visit California Restaurant Month.

The week-long promotion spotlights the diverse cuisines of downtown Alhambra’s restaurant scene, as diners can enjoy Italian, American Continental, Asian Fusion, Japanese Fusion, Thai, Hawaiian, Korean, Irish, Peruvian, Indian, Mexican and more, thanks to specials and prix-fixe menus from participating eateries.

Restaurants will offer two to three-course menus priced anywhere from $15 to $30 for lunch and $20 to $50 for dinner. Diners simply need to call and make reservations, visit the restaurants and ask for their Taste of Alhambra prix-fixe menus.

In its inaugural year, Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week will feature 15 restaurants including Mancora Peruvian Cuisine, Shakas Hawaiian, Buddha Belly Modern Kitchen, Charlie’s Trio Café, Vinos at Trios, 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill, Sage Bistro 626, Limerick’s Tavern, Diner on Main, Big Catch Seafood House, Bon Appetea, Tokyo Table, SideBar Grill, Dickey’s BBQ Pit Alhambra and Mahan Indian.

Call (626)282-5767 or visit downtownalhambra.com/events.

Shelter from the Storms

Pasadena Bad Weather Shelter open through March 1

The Pasadena Bad Weather Shelter is open during the current bad weather season, on nights with a forecast of 40 degrees or below and/or 40 percent chance of rain until March 1.

During the 2015-2016 winter, the last season with available records, the BWS was open a total of 33 nights. It served a total of 1,941 guests — 1,423 men and 518 women.

To find out if the shelter is open each night, call the BWS Hotline at (888) 915-8111. For all other questions, call (626) 797- 2402.