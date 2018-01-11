YOGA LESSONS

Anne Clendening discusses and signs “Bent: How Yoga Saved My Ass” at 7 p.m. tonight, Jan. 11, at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com for more information.

ROYAL TEA

A royal tea party with the 2018 Pasadena Rose Queen Pasadena Public Library, Hastings Branch, 3325 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, features princess stories by the royal court from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Guests are invited to dress as their favorite royalty. Bring cameras for photo opportunities. For more info, call (626) 744-7262 or visit cityofpasadena.net/library.

‘UPROAR IN HEAVEN’

Free Second Sunday at USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles, Ave., Pasadena, offers family day from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday focused on the Chinese animated film “Uproar in Heaven.” The film screens from 2 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call (626) 449-2742 or visit pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu.

HEALTH TIPS

Kathy Eastwood, a community outreach nurse with Huntington Hospital, presents a program on the benefits of exercise at Crowell Public Library, 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. For more info, call (626) 300-0777 or visit crowellpubliclibrary.org.