Fleet-fingered blues/rock guitarist and singer Alastair Greene and his band visit Arcadia Blues Club Friday.

Launched in 1997, the group features members of Greene’s former band, the Pontiax.

In the intervening years, the ensemble has included former players from top acts such as Paul Butterfield, the Steve Miller Band and Junior Wells. Greene’s sound incorporates blues with some classic rock, Southern rock, and jam band sensibilities.

The Alastair Greene Band has sometimes served as the backing group for such artists as Mitch Kashmar and James Harman. Greene’s side man gigs have included work with Alan Parsons, and he’s contributed to recording projects with top names in the business, including Aynsely Dunbar and Mickey Thomas (formerly with Jefferson Starship), Toad the Wet Sprocket front man Glen Phillips, Eric Burdon, Walter Trout, Savoy Brown, Debbie Davies and others.

Visit agsongs.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door. Call (626) 447-9349 or visit arcadiabluesclub.com.