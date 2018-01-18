VINTAGE MARTIAL ARTS

USC Pacific Asia Museum’s Conversations@PAM examines the connections between King Hu’s martial arts films of the 1960s and the emergence of martial arts as a genre in Chinese and Sinophone contexts. The presentation and discussion is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. tonight, Jan. 18, at 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 449-2742 or visit pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu.

R&B AND SOUL

Lynn Cardona plays jazz, R&B and soul at 7 p.m. Friday at Edwin Mills by Equator, 22 Mills Place, Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 564-8656 or visit edwinmills.com.

ACTION HEROES

The band Past Action Heroes plays the hits of the 1980s while portraying TV and movie stars of that decade at 10 p.m. Friday at Kings Row Gastropub, 20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 793-3010 or visit kingsrowpub.com.

JAZZ WORSHIP

Jazz pianist Russell Ferrante performs with drummer Steve Schaeffer and bassist Michael Valerio during Jazz Vespers at 5 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena. Free and open to the public. The Rev. Mike Kinman offers a meditation. Call (626) 796-1172 or visit allsaints-pas.org.