Search PW
Upcoming Events
Jan
18
Thu
5:00 pm Turf Removal Class at Central Li... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Turf Removal Class at Central Li... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Jan 18 @ 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California offers a free, do-it-yourself class on turf removal, teaching residents how to replace existing grass with drought-tolerant or climate-appropriate landscape to use less water, from 5 to 8:30[...]
7:30 pm Frederick Hammersley’s Painting ... @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Frederick Hammersley’s Painting ... @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Jan 18 @ 7:30 pm
Scientist Allen Phenix of the Getty Conservation Institute discusses Frederick Hammersley’s painting practice and materials, starting at 7:30 p.m. Free; no reservations required.
Jan
19
Fri
11:00 am Ines Di Santo Trunk Show and Per... @ Lovella Bridal
Ines Di Santo Trunk Show and Per... @ Lovella Bridal
Jan 19 @ 11:00 am – Jan 20 @ 5:00 pm
Be sure to book an appointment with Lovella Bridal for their exclusive trunk show and personal appearance by bridal couture and eveningwear designer, Ines Di Santo. Ines Di Santo’s exquisite Fall 2018 Collection will be[...]
Jan
20
Sat
9:00 am Rose Villa Neighborhood Walking ...
Rose Villa Neighborhood Walking ...
Jan 20 @ 9:00 am – 11:15 am
Just east of the Caltech area, this district showcases Pasadena’s growing “middle class” between 1913 and 1916, at the end of the craftsman era in residential architecture in Pasadena. This was a popular neighborhood for[...]
11:00 am Zumba Class at Lamanda Park Library @ Pasadena Public Library, Lamanda Park Branch
Zumba Class at Lamanda Park Library @ Pasadena Public Library, Lamanda Park Branch
Jan 20 @ 11:00 am
A zumba class for all skill levels starts at 11 a.m.
Register or Log In to pasadenaweekly.com
Join the PW Mailing List!
Recent Comments