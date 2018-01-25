THURSDAY 1/18/18

Emmy Award-winning television personality Ken Davis discusses and signs his memoir, “In Bed with Broadcasting: A Memoir” at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, offering anecdotes and stories about his colorful career with celebrities and newsmakers. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com for more information.

FRIDAY 1/19/18

The play “Nothing is the Same,” about four Hawaiian youngsters, one of Japanese ancestry, who are playing marbles on Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941 as Japanese bombers attack, opens at 8 p.m. at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre.

It continues at 8 p.m. Fridays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through March 4. Tim Dang directs. Tickets are $33 for adults, $30 for seniors and $20 for youth younger than 21. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

SATURDAY 1/20/18

Nicholas McGegan conducts the Pasadena Symphony in “Baroque Around the World,” featuring works by Teleman, Bach, Graun, Handel, Hasse, Mattheson and Rameau. Concerts are at 2 and 8 p.m. at Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Featured soloists are violinist Blake Pouliot and soprano Sheherezade Panthaki. Tickets start at $35. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org

SUNDAY 1/21/18

A Restoration Concert features Pittance Chamber Music, a group of musicians from the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, joined by members of the LA Opera Chorus, performing works by Beethoven, Vaughn Williams and Brahms, starting at 4 p.m. in the South Pasadena Library Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Admission is $20 at the door. Call (626) 403-7350 or visit friendsofsopaslibrary.org.

MONDAY 1/22/18

The Altadena Historical Society presents historian Erik M. Conway discussing Caltech rocket development programs of the 1930s and ’40s at 7:30 p.m. at the Altadena Community Center, 730 E. Altadena Drive, Altadena, free and open to the public. Call (626) 797-8016 or visit altadenahistoricalsociety.org.

TUESDAY 1/23/18

The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Pirates of Penzance,” as reimagined by Chicago troupe The Hypocrites, adapted and directed by Sean Graney, co-adapted by Kevin O’Donnell, with musical direction by Andra Velis Simon, opening at 8 p.m. and continuing at 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 18.Tickets are $25 and up. Call (626) 356-7529 or visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

WEDNESDAY 1/24/18

The Huntington’s inaugural Zeidberg Lecture features Bill Sherman, director of the Warburg Institute in London, discussing “Decoding the Book: Printing and the Birth of Secrecy,” tracing the field of cryptography and exploring what role the invention of printing played in the keeping of secrets, starting at 7:30 p.m.. at 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Free. No reservations required. Call (626) 405-2100 or visit huntington.org.

THURSDAY 1/25/18

In a “What’s Happening in Gardening “ class at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, Christopher Nyerges, author of “How to Survive Anywhere,” “Guide to Wild Foods” and “Enter the Forest,” discusses how his interest in ethnobotany was sparked at the Arboretum. It runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $25. Call (626) 821-4623 or visit arboretum.org.