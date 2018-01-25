Scottish singer-songwriter Jim Malcolm, who will be performing Saturday at the Pasadena Folk Music Society concert at Caltech, boasts a long history as a champion of his home country’s music.

Malcolm spent many years as the lead singer in the popular Scottish group Old Blind Dogs, receiving Songwriter of the Year in the Scots Trad Music Awards in 2004 and nominated for various other awards over the years.

In his live performances, Malcolm mixes his original songs along with traditional tunes, accompanying himself on guitar and harmonica. He also displays a quick wit onstage, telling stories and adding humorous banter between songs.

Malcolm’s latest recording is “Spring Will Follow On.”

Visit jimmalcolm.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Pasadena Folk Music Society, in Beckman Institute Auditorium, 400 S. Wilson Ave., Pasadena, on the Caltech campus. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for Caltech students and children younger than 12. Call (626) 395-4652 or visit pasadenafolkmusicsociety.org.