2,224 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

22 people were killed on Saturday in Afghanistan during a Taliban attack on a hotel. The State Department said Americans were among the victims, but provided no additional information, according to CNN.

5 gunmen dressed in army uniforms managed to get through 2 checkpoints before entering the hotel and conducting that attack, CNN reported.

150 people escaped the hotel during the previously mentioned attack, according to CNN. The standoff between

Afghanistan security forces and 6 Taliban extremists lasted 13 hours.