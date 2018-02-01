The controversial former USC dean of medicine who lost his job and was forced to surrender his medical license amid revelations about his double life of drugs and prostitutes, including an event in a Pasadena hotel that prompted a local police investigation, is now part of another law enforcement probe.

According to story that broke over the weekend in the Los Angeles Times, Dr. Carmen Puliafito, a Pasadena resident, called the Altadena Sheriff’s Station on Oct. 3 and reported that a baby was not breathing in an Altadena apartment on Lake Avenue.

The three-week old child, Boaz Franko, could not be revived. Now authorities want to know if the child died of natural causes or due to a crime.

Sheriff’s Cmdr. Steven D. Katz told the Times Puliafito has the “potential to provide some information about the parties involved in this investigation.”

Puliafito told dispatchers he was not at the residence when he made the call. As of now, he is not a suspect in the case.

According to the Times, police have interviewed the boy’s parents, Dora Yoder, 27 and Ariel Franko, 27, who have allegedly struggled with drug addiction.

According to police, Puliafito has refused to cooperate, and refused to be interviewed regarding the incident.

Puliafito was allegedly paying rent at the apartment where the infant died and was a frequent visitor there, according to the landlord and others who went to the property. He is not the child’s father, authorities said, but he and the baby’s mother, Dora Yoder, 27, have been in a relationship for years, the Times reported.

In August, Puliafito made local headlines after it was revealed that he and a different companion, Sarah Warren, were holed up in a room at the Constance Hotel when Warren took an overdose of GHB, also known as the date rape drug.

According to police and city documents, a Pasadena officer was called to the Constance Hotel, located at 928 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, on March 6, 2016.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 21-year-old Warren had overdosed on GHB. Warren told a reporter with the Times that she had been partying with Puliafito for two days. At the Constance, police also found a gram of methamphetamine, also known as crank or crystal meth, at the scene, but it was not in either person’s possession.

Neither Puliafito nor Warren was arrested. Three weeks after that incident, Puliafito resigned from his post at USC.

The lead officer did not write a report on the incident until the following June, according to Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez. The incident sparked an internal affairs investigation within the department. However, the officer properly collected and preserved evidence at the scene, according to Sanchez.