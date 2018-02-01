THURSDAY 2/1/18

The Blue Guitar at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena, presents the Adam Miller Trio at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 2/2/18

The Unicamp Brazilian Cello Ensemble performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Boston Court Performing Arts Center, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, featuring the music of Villa-Lobos and other South American composers. Special guest Stephen Erdody performs Friday and Gloria Lum performs Saturday. Tickets are $30 general admission, $25 for seniors. Call (626) 683-6801 or visit bostoncourt.com.

SATURDAY 2/3/18

The Caltech Jazz Guest Artist concert features the Caltech Jazz Band, with vocalist and Altadena native Carmen Bradford, who has performed with artists including Wynton Marsalis, John Clayton, Nancy Wilson, Tony Bennett, James Brown, Lena Horne, Frank Sinatra and many others, starting at 8 p.m. in Beckman Auditorium, Michigan Avenue south of Del Mar Boulevard, Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for Caltech staff, faculty, students and seniors. Call (626) 395-3295 or visit bands.caltech.edu.

SUNDAY 2/4/18

A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, presents William Shakespeare’s “Henry V,” opening at 2 p.m. Sunday and continuing through April 6. Tickets are $25 and up. Artistic Directors Julia Rodriguez-Elliot and Geoff Elliot direct. Call (626) 356-3100 or visit anoisewithin.org for show times and dates.

MONDAY 2/5/18

Author and jazz historian Steven Harris presents “The 100th Anniversary of Jazz on Record,” a discussion of the formative years of recorded American jazz, covering the first jazz recordings made in 1917 and progressing to the 1930s swing era, starting at 7 p.m. at Crowell Public Library, 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino. Call (626) 300-0777 or visit crowellpubliclibrary.org.

TUESDAY 2/6/18

J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade features Ronnie Po, Toney Rocks, Art Podell and Jean Mann at 7 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. No cover. Visit jchyke.com.

WEDNESDAY 2/7/18

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine & Song singer-songwriter series features Gregory Page and Jean Mann at 7 p.m. at the Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena.Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at wineandsong.com.

THURSDAY 2/8/18

The Notable Exceptions play a combination of folk, western and novelty tunes, with finely crafted vocal harmonies, starting at 8 p.m. at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.