MEANINGFUL MEETINGS

Black History Month events abound in Pasadena

Black History Month is one of the most event-packed and dynamic times of the year in Pasadena, and 2018 is no exception.

From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, the African-American Genealogy Group will meet to help interested attendees search out their heritage. The group convenes at the Lamanda Park Branch of the Pasadena Public Library, 140 S. Altadena Drive, Pasadena.

The film “Freedom Song” will have a free screening at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Donald R. Wright Auditorium of the Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut Street. The film, starring Danny Glover, follows a young African-American man living in Mississippi at the dawn of the civil rights movement who tries to rise above the racism around him.

The Santa Catalina Branch of the Pasadena Library will host an African drum circle led by musician Clarence “Chazz” Ross from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Audience members will have the opportunity to play djembe drums as part of the drum circle that Chazz will instruct and lead.

An afternoon of storytelling and village building, featuring stories authored by and/or about African Americans and read by Ayesha Randall, will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at the La Pintoresca Branch of the Pasadena Library, 1355 N. Raymond Ave. Kids will be able to make new friends and do crafts as well.

The Baseball Reliquary is hosting a month-long exhibition on Pasadena baseball legend Jackie Robinson throughout February at the La Pintoresca Branch of the Pasadena Library. It will also host a free special program on the hometown hero entitled “Jackie Robinson in Pasadena” from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at the branch, located at 1355 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Finally, the Pasadena Readers Book Group will host a discussion of “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison, hosted by Dr. Merry Pawflowski, emeritus professor of English at Cal State, Bakersfield. The free discussion will be held at the Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St. RSVP by emailing creeder@cityofpasadena.net.

TALENT SHOW

Open auditions Saturday for hit NBC series ‘America’s Got Talent’

Producer’s with NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” are holding open-call auditions starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St.

The talent show features performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of $1 million.

Anyone wishing to join the competition is advised to register online for the Pasadena auditions through americasgottalentauditions.com/audition-cities/losangeles.

Visit americasgottalentauditions.com.

RESTAURANT REPRIEVE

Twohey’s of Alhambra saved from closing by move to South Pasadena

One of the West San Gabriel Valley’s most beloved dining establishments has managed to avoid closure, as the owners of the original Twohey’s Restaurant in Alhambra announced it would relocate to the former Carmine’s Restaurant, 424 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena, while staying open in its current location later this spring.

The current Twohey’s location had been scheduled to close Jan. 30 due to an inability to reach a new lease agreement with the current landowners, but a month-to-month agreement was struck to carry them through the move.

“We have been unable to reach a new lease agreement at our Alhambra location,” said Jim Christos, one of the restaurant’s owners, in a statement. “However, we are able to stay on month-to-month to keep our staff employed and serve our customers during our transition to the new location in South Pasadena.