TIFFANY HISTORY

Kelly Conway, curator of American glass at the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York, discusses Louis C. Tiffany’s glass mosaics, a lesser-known aspect of the artist’s career, starting at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Feb. 1, at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Free; no reservations required. Call (626) 405-2100 or visit huntington.org.

IMPERIAL END

Free films screen at 1 p.m. Fridays at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Friday’s film is “Viceroy’s House” (2017), starring Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson, the story of Great Britain’s final Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten, who is tasked with overseeing the transition of British India to independence but encounters conflict. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

DIVINE BOOK

As part of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program, the Pasadena Public Library’s Central Branch celebrates “When the Emperor was Divine” by Julie Otsuka, starting Saturday with a full day of events, including Makoto Taiko drumming at 11 a.m. and continuing until 5 p.m. at 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Call (626) 744-4066 or visit cityofpasadena.net/library.

PLACE FOR JAZZ

Oui’3 plays jazz at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwin Mills by Equator, 22 Mills Place, Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 564-8656 or visit edwinmills.com.