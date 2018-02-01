LONG WAY TO GO

Melissa Michelson (Letters: “Safety Concerns,” Jan. 4) probably isn’t old enough to personally remember the overall societal breakthrough caused by Branch Rickey and Jackie Robinson integrating all white-owned Major League Baseball.

From Pasadena’s inception in the 1880s, all City Hall workers, through the Police and Fire departments, all school administrators and teachers, and even the Rose Parade, were white only!

In 1956, upon retiring from baseball, many Pasadenans, including some of his family members, would ask Jackie why he didn’t return to live in Pasadena with his young family.

Staring the questioner in the eye, Jackie would reply, “Has the Pasadena Police Department changed how it operates?”

So you see, Melissa, from Charlottesville to Pasadena to very-deeply within our White House, We the People still have a very, very long way to go to get to “Liberty and Justice for All.”

~ MARCO DELANO

VIA EMAIL

ONLY DOJ CAN FIX PPD

There’s a thin line between fiction and reality. In Pasadena, unfortunately, that line happens to be blue.

The vast majority of the men and women of the Pasadena Police Department conduct themselves with the highest degree of professionalism. Unfortunately, there are unbridled rogue elements within the department that have been allowed to run amok in our community because of a “we are the police and we can do whatever we want” philosophy.

More and more that philosophy has been on display since a heavily redacted Veritas audit of the PPD was released in April of 2015. Sadly, our former police chief mendaciously said this about the audit’s damning conclusions: “… No one is in prison who is not supposed to be there.” The current police chief continues to parrot that outrageous statement saying: “…No one was placed in prison wrongfully.”

The gap between the two faces of the department has become clearer following the Nov. 9, Rodney King-style baton beating of Christopher Ballew. During the detention and arrest of the young man, gang unit officers beat Ballew, breaking his leg and causing other serious physical injuries. Like the Rodney King case, much of the brutal event was captured by a bystander’s camera phone.

And, as it has become with many such scenes of police violence and brutality, the bystander’s video found its way onto social media feeds around the world in the days before our annual Rose Parade.

Because of the universal outrage expressed toward the officers’ conduct, city officials sought to limit the outcry by releasing body camera video from Ballew’s tormentors themselves.

Rather than stifle the outcry, the release fed the growing and righteous outrage. In large part that’s because the officers involved should have been suspended for their brutal and uncalled-for conduct. Not only is it becoming clear that won’t happen, but it seems that any subsequent internal affairs investigation will be a mere charade. We’ve seen it before.

The absurdity is only furthered by the actions of Councilmen Victor Gordo and Andy Wilson, who have been among the Police Department’s staunchest supporters. In 2017, the Pasadena Police Officers Association donated $29,780.63 to Gordo and $28,111.91 to Wilson.

Gordo’s and Wilson’s contribution to the continuing failure of leadership in Pasadena has stymied attempts to root out the cancer that is eating away at the very soul of the Pasadena Police Department. Together they have prevented any efforts to restore the department’s once great reputation.

Given these circumstances, Pasadena can’t police its Police Department. At this point, only an investigation by Department of Justice will help begin the healing process.

~ WILLIAM M. PAPARIAN

FORMER MAYOR

PASADENA

PLEASE RUN

Would love to see Uncle Joe (Biden) run for office again (“To Run or Not to Run,” Nov. 2).

He makes Norm Crosby sound like William F. Buckley Jr.

Trump is entertaining; Biden would be a sitcom.

Nothing more entertaining than Jeff Dunham’s Walter running our country.

~ DAVE CATER

MONROVIA

LETTERS WANTED

