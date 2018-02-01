Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association’s Saturday Swing Dances always offer top professional artists performing in an intimate setting, and this Saturday night is no exception, with Red Young and His Hot Horns getting feet moving.

Although the name might not ring an immediate bell, music fans have heard the work of the pianist and organist from Texas on numerous big-name recordings. Young has performed and recoded with Dolly Parton, Joan Armatrading, Ray Benson, Eric Burdon, Janiva Magness, Kirk Fletcher and many others. His work has been performed on television shows including “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “The Osbornes,” and in films including “In the Line of Fire” and “Indecent Proposal.”

He’s also appeared on HBO with Linda Ronstadt, and on “Austin City Limits” with Burdon and others, as well as having toured worldwide with a large roster of top acts.

Visit redyoung.com. — John Sollenberger

A free swing dance lesson starts at 7:30 p.m. and the dancing starts at 8 p.m. at Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association, at Grace Hall, 73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena (in back of the Hill Avenue Grace Lutheran Church). Admission is $15. Call (626) 799-5689 or visit pasadenaballroomdance.com.