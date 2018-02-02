2,224 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

300 Americans have tried to join ISIS, NPR reported on Tuesday. So far, 12 Americans who have joined the group have returned home.

9 of the 12 Americans who joined ISIS and returned home have been arrested. 2 others among the three not arrested are known to law enforcement, but they have not been detained. 1 of the 3 returned to Syria and died as a suicide bomber.

0 Americans who joined ISIS have committed a terror attack on US soil. The NPR story did not include statistics on people inspired by the terrorist group. .