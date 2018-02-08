THURSDAY 2/8/18

South Pasadena Library Comedy Night features comedian Don Friesen, star of the Showtime comedy special “Ask Your Mom” starting at 7 p.m. in the library’s Community Room, 1115 El Centro St. Appropriate for all ages. Free. No reservations required. Call (626) 403-7350 or visit southpasadenaca.gov/library.

FRIDAY 2/9/18

Comics Rachel Mac and Amy Silverberg host the monthly Bitchface Comedy Night featuring comedians Kate Willett, Andrew Newman, Tre Stewart, MK Paulsen and Blair Socci starting at 8 p.m. with live music by White Church followed by comedy at 8:30 p.m. at Jones Coffee Roasters, 693 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Admission is $5. Beer, wine and pizza are available for purchase. Visit facebook.com/groups/bfacecomedy.

SATURDAY 2/10/18

Parson’s Nose Theater, 95 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena, presents Molière’s comedy, “The Too Learned Ladies,” poking fun at our collective willingness to be duped in a story of a woman’s desperate need to gain acceptance by Paris intellectual society. Regular performances start at 8 p.m. Saturday and continue through March 4. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Call (626) 403-7667 or visit parsonsnose.com.

SUNDAY 2/11/18

The Musical Theatre Guild presents Cole Porter’s “High Society,” the musical adaptation of Phillip Barry’s 1939 stage comedy “The Philadelphia Story,” about a pretentious socialite who plans to marry an equally pretentious executive when her ex-husband arrives and disrupts the proceedings. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $45. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org.

MONDAY 2/12/18

The Eric Eckstrand Trio plays jazz at 7 p.m. at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock. No cover. Call (323) 254-9138 or visit colombosrestaurant.com.

TUESDAY 2/13/18

Chamber music ensemble Camerata Pacifica presents a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, featuring works by Harty, Rabl, Schubert and Loeffler. Tickets are $56. Call (800) 577-2224 or visit cameratapacifica.org.

WEDNESDAY 2/14/18

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine & Song singer-songwriter series features Iain Matthews with Steve Postell and Fred Tackett with Domenic Genova at 7 p.m. at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at wineandsong.com.

THURSDAY 2/15/18

The LA County Arboretum’s gardener profile series launches with Timothy Moynahan, who brings a wealth of life experiences to his work, including a stint as trumpeter with the ska band The Untouchables. It runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Cost is $25. Call (626) 821-4623 or visit arboretum.org.