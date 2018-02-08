City Manager Steve Mermell said he wants Pasadena police officers to start collecting information on the race, gender and age of people pulled over in traffic stops at the start of the next fiscal year.

“I’d like to start it July1, 2019,” Mermell told the Pasadena Weekly. “I have to look at to see how it impacts the workload.”

Assembly Bill 953 — also known as the Race and Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) — requires California police departments to start collecting that information and disclose whether they received consent to search the vehicle and details on the seizure of property.

Every police department in the state is mandated to begin collecting that data by 2023. However, local activists and elected officials have called for implementation to begin now.

The RIPA advisory board released its first report on Jan. 4, which only included complaints filed against police officers.

According to that report, 451 agencies reported a total of 9,625 complaints, 90.1 percent for non-criminal actions. A total of 625 were for conduct that would qualify as misdemeanor offenses, and 330 were for conduct that would constitute felony offenses.

The 451 agencies that submitted data to the state DOJ reported a total of 514 complaints that alleged racial or identity profiling in 2016. There were 388 complaints that included allegations of racial profiling, 28 complaints involving mental disability profiling, 32 based on profiling people with physical disabilities, 22 based on sexual orientation, 41 based on gender profiling, 12 complaints involving age-related profiling, eight complaints of profiling based on gender and identity expression, and six complaints of profiling based on religion.

In 2017, 44 complaints were filed against Pasadena police officers, according to local police. Thirteen of those were filed by officers against the department and 15 were filed by civilians against officers. An additional 16 were filed as a result of traffic collisions, according to statistics released on Monday.

Use of force complaints were counted in their own category with force being used by officers 44 times — or less than 1 percent — during the 6,408 arrests made last year. The numbers almost mirror 2016 data, which shows force was used in .63 percent of all arrests.

A recent city survey revealed that 72 percent of African American residents polled and 46 percent of Latino residents reported being racially profiled by Pasadena police, which critics of police say points to the need for reform and additional information gathering.