If you can’t be with the one you love — but even better if you can — love the one you’re with during the Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association’s Valentine’s Day Dance Party Saturday night hosted by Jonathan Stout’s Swing Orchestra.

Stout is a busy bandleader, fronting several configurations, including the Campus Five, the Rhythm Busters, the Grand Slam Sextet, Jonathan Stout’s Swing Orchestra and a number of others. He also is a member of the Bonebrake Syncopators, led by DJ Bonebrake of the late, great band X.

In his own bands, the band leader and guitarist specializes in pre-bebop jazz. The Jonathan Stout Swing Orchestra performs the big band sounds of the 1930s and ’40s, promising to make this Saturday a truly swinging night.

A free dance lesson starts at 7:30 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Grace Hall, 73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Admission is $20, and guests are invited to wear red in honor of Valentine’s Day. Call (626) 799-5689 or visit pasadenaballroomdance.com.