Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) called for a different kind of punishment for President Donald Trump on Monday..

“I think it’s time for [White House Chief of Staff] General [John] Kelly to give the president a time out,” Schiff said during an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN. “The country will definitely benefit from that.”

Schiff was responding to a Monday morning message by Trump on Twitter. In the tweet, Trump accused Schiff of illegally making public classified information in a memo which the Democrats want released in response to another high security memo prepared by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devon Nunes and released by Trump.

Schiff, the ranking Democrat on that committee, as well as a former federal prosecutor, has co-authored a six page response to the Nunes memo, which criticizes the FBI for investigating a Trump associate’s ties to Russia through a private investigation firm paid by the Democrats and backed by the Hillary Clinton campaign without providing context and other facts.

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!”

Trump did not provide evidence that Schiff has illegally leaked confidential information. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning

Schiff made the rounds on Sunday morning talk shows to dispute the Nunes memo. That memo attempts to paint the FBI as a biased organization out to get Trump by obtaining a warrant to conduct surveillance against members of his campaign.

“Representative Devin Nunes, a man of tremendous courage and grit, may someday be recognized as a Great American Hero for what he has exposed and what he has had to endure!” the president tweeted.

Schiff co-authored a counter memo, but Trump must approve its release, as he did with the Republican’s memo.

Trump also attacked Democrats who did not clap for him during his State of the Union speech last week and called them, “Unamerican and treasonous.”

Schiff shot back with a response to the president’s tweet.

“Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of ‘Executive Time.’ Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers … really anything else,” Schiff tweeted.